Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

