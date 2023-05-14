Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 17,013.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,501 shares of company stock worth $11,504,150. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

