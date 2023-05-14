Foster & Motley Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,184,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $23.60.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

