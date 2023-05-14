Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 863.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.