Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

