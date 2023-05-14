Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $292,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

