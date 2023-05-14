Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.