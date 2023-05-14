EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EEMV opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.