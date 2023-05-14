Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

IBKR stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

