Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

