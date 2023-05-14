Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $97.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

