Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 512 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 986,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,189 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

CL opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

