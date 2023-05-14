EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

FICO opened at $743.83 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $352.81 and a 12 month high of $762.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.18.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

