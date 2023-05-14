Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

