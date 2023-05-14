Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BURL opened at $174.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

