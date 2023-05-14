Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LVS opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

