Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 860 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

STE stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

