Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

