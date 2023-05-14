Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.20 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

