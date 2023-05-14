Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,120 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

