Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.72.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

