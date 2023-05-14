Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

