Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,260.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,662 shares of company stock worth $53,850,300. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.