Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,670 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,610 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

