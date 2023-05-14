Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.46 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,912,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

