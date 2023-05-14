ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,487. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $297.49 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.