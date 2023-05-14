Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.63 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.49 and a 200 day moving average of $419.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

