Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,310 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $330.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $187.07 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.