Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $174,649.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

