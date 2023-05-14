Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

DOX stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

