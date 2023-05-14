Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.