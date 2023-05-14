Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Evergy by 1,539.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

