Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,450 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

