Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Profile

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

