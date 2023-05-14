Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 609.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

