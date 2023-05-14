Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,069 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,359,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.5 %

Atlassian stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,848,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,389,313. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.