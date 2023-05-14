Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 568,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after purchasing an additional 153,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.