Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

