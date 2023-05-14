MAI Capital Management Acquires 5,861 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.