MAI Capital Management Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

