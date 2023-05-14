Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

