Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.81. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.