eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.