MAI Capital Management Buys 1,524 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

