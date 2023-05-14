Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

