MAI Capital Management Acquires 12,093 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after buying an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $54.86.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

