Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

