MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

