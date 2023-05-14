iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEMA. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

