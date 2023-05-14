Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

